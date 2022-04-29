White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for Covid-19

By Betsy Klein, CNN

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest high-level Biden official to test positive for the virus. President Joe Biden, she said in a statement, is not a close contact.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I last saw the President Wednesday in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC,” she said in a tweet.

The news comes the same week Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

