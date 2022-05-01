Skip to Content
Arch lights will be turned off for bird migration

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The National Park Service will turn off the Gateway Arch lights from May 1 through May 14 for bird migration season.

Park services say 40% of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor during their spring and fall migration.

The lights will be back on Saturday, May 15.

