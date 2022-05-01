Driver of pedal pub that crashed Saturday night in downtown Atlanta arrested

By JENNIFER LIFSEY

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department informed the media on Sunday morning that the driver of the pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

In addition, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE.

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a pedal pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a pedal pub was trying to make a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says a total of 15 people were injured and transported to area hospitals; 10 were minor, three were serious, and two were deemed critical.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance we call it MAV-1..we utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other 5 patients,” said Jason McLain, Battalion Chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

Right now, police have West Peachtree Street closed at 12th Street, and are diverting traffic off of 12th Street onto Spring Street. They say the intersection will be shut down for a period of time as APD investigates. Heavy delays can be expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

