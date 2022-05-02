Skip to Content
Published 11:54 AM

Cal State professor dragged out of LA mayoral debate

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A professor was forcibly ejected from the Los Angeles mayoral debate Sunday night just prior to the beginning of the event.

Melina Abdullah, a professor at California State University, Los Angeles — where the debate was held — was forcibly removed from the room, according to the L.A. Times.

Video from the scene showed Abdullah, also a Black Lives Matter leader, being dragged out by LAPD officers.

“Today I attempted to watch the mayoral debate held on the campus where I’ve taught for 20 years,” Abdullah tweeted. “As I waited for it to start, the white @PBI director called the police on me. He and each of the candidates watched as I was brutally removed.”

It remains unclear why she was removed. Abdullah is a professor in the Department of Pan-African Studies.

The debate featured five candidates: L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, businessman Rick Caruso, L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

