Green Bay Packers announce 1st-ever soccer match to be played at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Green Bay Packers announced its first-ever soccer match will be played at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23.

The “USA Cup” exhibition match will be between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The Packers joined representatives from FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on Monday morning, May 2, to make the announcement. The USA Cup is part of FC Bayern Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, during which they will also stop in Washington, D.C., to play D.C. United on July 20. Before traveling to Green Bay, Manchester City will also be playing an earlier fixture on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston against Club América as part of their 2022/23 preseason trip in the U.S.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs on U.S. territory after Man City defeated FCB 3-2 on July 28, 2018, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in an International Champions Cup match.

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Packers Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 5. Season tickets holders and official supporter clubs for FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will have a separate presale window starting May 3.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $160.

