Iowa Veterans Home could turn to inmates to fill workforce gaps

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) — The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown could soon partner with the Department of Corrections to use inmates as food service workers.

Under the proposed plan, the workers would come from the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women.

Veterans Home leaders say it’s common for prisons to partner with employers in the community. It gives inmates a chance to get back into the community. The move would help address workforce challenges.

The Department of Corrections told KCCI, “While pre-decisional, this proposal could be a fiscally responsible option with significant benefits for all involved. The IVH environment provides a dignified, positive, service-oriented atmosphere for re-integration.”

As of now, staff members say there is no timeline on when a decision could be made.

