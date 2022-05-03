Liverpool reaches Champions League final after being rocked by Villarreal

By Jack Bantock, CNN

Liverpool’s pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple remains intact after a spectacular second-half comeback saw the Reds overcome a huge scare against Villarreal in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

Three goals in rapid succession from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane rocketed Liverpool to a 3-2 victory (5-2 on aggregate) and a third Champions League final in just five years, though the scoreline — quite literally — told only half the story.

Despite arriving at Estadio de la Cerámica with a two-goal advantage, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp had warned that his side would have to be “ready to suffer,” and the German’s words proved prophetic as Villarreal stunned the visitors with a ferocious first-half display.

Early goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin sent the “Yellow Submarine” — affectionately nicknamed due to their luminescent yellow kit — into uncharted waters, threatening to sink Liverpool’s hopes of becoming the first side to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same campaign.

