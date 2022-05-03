Stay in a sumptuous room inside the Moulin Rouge

Francesca Street, CNN

Sitting atop one of the world’s most famous nightclubs is a scarlet red windmill. And inside the windmill lies a secret room, hitherto unseen by the public.

Next month, a select number of travelers will take a peek inside, as the Moulin Rouge partners with Airbnb to give a handful of guests the opportunity to stay inside the Parisian institution.

The windmill room has been converted into a sumptuous boudoir, swathed in pastel curtains and adorned with fin de siècle artifacts and atmospheric nods to the nightclub below — from vintage costumes and perfume bottles to a paper stage.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

The Moulin Rouge is located in Paris’ Montmartre district. The eponymous red windmill has been a staple of the nightclub since its beginnings, although the original structure burned down in 1915. The current windmill was built in the 1920s.

For many Parisian tourists, a visit to the City of Light isn’t complete without seeing the Parisian nightclub, while those who want the full experience head inside to watch the “Féerie” cabaret show.

The nightclub is also the setting for the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie “Moulin Rouge!,” which reignited interest in the nightclub and its history, and more recently spawned a successful Broadway show.

The recent renovation of the windmill for the Airbnb partnership included adorning the terraced area by the windmill with fairy lights and a pagoda, making it the ideal spot for singing beneath the stars à la Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb regional director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, told CNN Travel that this isn’t a contest, but only a select few people will be able to book as the Moulin Rouge Airbnb is a “once-in-a-lifetime” situation.

If you’re lucky enough to nab a bed in the windmill for a night, it’ll cost you a symbolic one euro (around $1).

The venue is bookable on just three nights — June 13, 20 and 27.

As well as a night in the windmill, guests will be able to enjoy the Moulin Rouge’s signature cabaret show and a three-course French meal.

It’s not all luxury, however, as guests will have to make do with a shared toilet — still, that’s probably more period appropriate than an en suite.

Prospective guests can request to book from May 17 at this link. Each night is bookable for a maximum of two guests. Anyone looking to book must have an Airbnb profile, and a history of at least three positive reviews from previous stays.

Travelers will also be required to show proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of their arrival upon check-in.

