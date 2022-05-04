Kaley Cuoco and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey are dating

By Marianne Garvey

Looks like things are taking off with Kaley Cuoco and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey.

“The Flight Attendant” star took to Instagram with Polaroid pictures of the two snuggling together during a scenic mountain vacation.

“Life lately. the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,” Cuoco captioned the pictures.

Pelphrey also shared the pics, writing, in part, “It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook last September after three years of marriage. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015.

