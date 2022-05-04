Skip to Content
Man sentenced for shooting friend in head while playing with gun

By Zoe Brown

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A man has been sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison after he shot his friend in the head while playing with a handgun, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The victim survived the through-and-though gunshot wound after multiple surgeries, but still has long-term injuries.

Christopher Allen Kelly-Bush, 23, was sentenced to 32 months in prison and he will be a registered violent offender.

Kelly-Bush pleaded guilty to one count of reckless aggravated battery on March 11 of this year. That charge means “causing great bodily harm doing a reckless act.”

According to County Attorney Thompson, Kelly-Bush and the victim were sitting on a porch with other friends on June 19, 2020.

Kelly-Bush was playing with a Glock, taking the magazine out and replacing it before pressing the trigger. During one of those times, a bullet was chambered. When Kelly-Bush pulled the trigger, he shot the victim in the head.

“There’s no excuse for a crime like this,” said County Attorney Thompson. “None. No one should be playing with guns. You must always assume it is a loaded firearm. Our victim is still suffering and Kelly-Bush is going to prison.”

