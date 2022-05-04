Ray Charles’ ‘lost’ concert makes way to digital platforms

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — One night in Stockholm half a century ago, Ray Charles delivered a blood-pumping, soul-shaking concert that was almost lost to history. The evening begins with a finger-snapping rendition of Charles’ classic concert opener, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” followed by an electrifying “What’d I Say.” Charles then delivers two more rarities, a lazy, bluesy version of “I’ve Had My Fun” followed by “Games People Play.” He closes with a frantic “Marie” followed by an extended 8-minute version of “I’ve Got a Woman.” The crowd goes wild. An eight-track distillation of that night is making its way to digital platforms Friday.