Bend Bicycle Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19 cases; state and county numbers rising

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Bicycle Film Festival will be postponed two weeks, due to staffing issues involving COVID-19.

Two of the hosts, including Rob Crocker, have tested positive and are symptomatic.

Crocker says the new date is Thursday, May 19 at the Tower Theater in downtown Bend, and all tickets purchased will transfer to the new date.

COVID-19 cases are rising in Deschutes County. On May 2, there were 120 reported cases in Deschutes County, the highest total in more than a month.

Cases are rising across the state as well, although hospitalizations remain low and deaths have declined, the Oregon Health Authority reported .

Noah Chast will have more from the Bend Bicycle Film Festival about the postponement and an update from the Deschutes County Health Department about the rise in cases, in his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.