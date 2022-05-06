17-year-old teen shot, killed was not intended target, officials say

By KCRA Staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Four people were arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-0ld girl in Sacramento County, officials said Thursday.

Alynia Lawrence was shot and killed Jan. 13 while in a parked car near a liquor store near Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that three men and one woman were arrested in connection with Lawrence’s death. Arrested were 19-year-old Kenneth Adam White, 34-year-old Carlos Vasquez, 18-year-old Jesus Manuel Perez and 21-year-old Alize Dnae Trask. White and Vasquez were arrested in Oakland and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges. Perez, who was also arrested in Oakland was arrested on conspiracy charges. Trask was arrested in Pinole on conspiracy charges as well.

Lawrence was believed to have been an innocent bystander and not the intended target of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. No other suspects are wanted by deputies.

The four arrested will make their first court appearance on Monday.

