Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn’t be disqualified over January 6, judge recommends
By Marshall Cohen
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-peddling Georgia Republican, shouldn’t be disqualified over her role in the January 6 insurrection, a judge said Friday in a significant legal blow to the voters and advocacy groups who tried to throw her off the ballot.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
