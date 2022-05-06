Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn’t be disqualified over January 6, judge recommends

By Marshall Cohen

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-peddling Georgia Republican, shouldn’t be disqualified over her role in the January 6 insurrection, a judge said Friday in a significant legal blow to the voters and advocacy groups who tried to throw her off the ballot.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

