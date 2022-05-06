School district investigating racist school project

By KCCI Staff

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — The Waukee School district is investigating a racist presentation made inside a classroom at Timberline School.

Pictures of the presentation first started spreading on social media on Thursday afternoon.

The Waukee school district confirms the presentation did happen and the wording in the presentation was not appropriate for school.

Students shared these statements that they claimed were written on a slide show:

“Why illegals should go home”

“There is a huge influx of Mexican rapists”

“In the end, Mexicans are bad”

“Send illegals back to where they came from”

The slides had memes of President Donald Trump on them along with racist comments and conspiracy theories targeting immigrants from Mexico.

Timberline Principal Adam Shockey has since sent out the following statement:

“Today we had an incident in one of our classes during a presentation that was very concerning. There were images and language that were inappropriate for school. To be clear, Timberline and Waukee Community School District will not tolerate hate speech or threatening messages in our buildings or classrooms.”

Students who were there tell KCCI it happened in a history class at Timberline. The statements were presented by students, not a teacher.

It’s not clear how old the students are, but we do know 8th and 9th graders attend Timberline.

The district didn’t confirm whether the teacher had seen the presentation before it actually happened.

The district also did not say whether the students were allowed to finish their presentations or if they were stopped.

