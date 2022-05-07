Rich Strike finishes first at the 148th Kentucky Derby
By Kevin Dotson, CNN
Rich Strike crossed the finish line first at the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Dubbed the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” — a nod to its approximate run time — the Derby is the first race in US horse racing’s coveted Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
