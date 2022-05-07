Unbeaten Bivol posts upset of Canelo with unanimous decision

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title Saturday night by defeating Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by unanimous decision. The unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), who has held a version of his belt since May 2016, handed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) just the second defeat of his career. Alvarez moved back up to the heaviest weight of his career to contend for the 175-pound title.