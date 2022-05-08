Authorities still seeking answers in killing of mother of 8

By Deion Broxton

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) — Illinois State Police are still investigating the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights mother of eight.

Authorities found the body of Camesha McCline just before 7 a.m. April 20 in East St. Louis. ISP said she was found near Illinois Avenue Playground at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and 26th.

The family of McCline is still hopeful authorities will make an arrest nearly three weeks after the killing.

“I can say that they have a lot of information that’s going to help this case get solved pretty soon,” Dana Crosby said, an aunt of McCline. “We want to make sure that when they do catch whoever did this, their case is strong enough to make sure that they will go away for whatever… given to them.”

Crosby told News 4 that the family held McCline’s funeral last Saturday.

McCline’s mother, Nevis Robins, is taking her eight grandchildren with her to Atlanta, where she currently lives.

“Our goal as a family is to let them be children. Let them continue to play,” Crosby said. “Just be normal kids as much as possible.”

