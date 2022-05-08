Raleigh police shoot man suspected of using Molotov cocktails to set cars on fire and threaten an officer

By Andy Rose, CNN

A man who allegedly used incendiary devices to set police cars on fire at a North Carolina police station was killed after he also threatened an officer with one of the devices, the Raleigh police chief said.

“The individual was using incendiary weapons that we believe to be Molotov cocktails,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said in a news conference Saturday night.

The chief said two police vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

Patterson said one of the devices was thrown at an officer, and at that point, four officers opened fire. The suspect, who was hit multiple times, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, said Patterson. His name was not immediately released.

In keeping with Raleigh police policy on officer-involved shootings, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent investigation. Patterson said the incident was captured on multiple surveillance and body-worn cameras, which are being reviewed by investigators.

