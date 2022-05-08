Saluda Inn debuts renovation of historic building 2 years after condemnation proceedings

By Brittany Whitehead

Click here for updates on this story

SALUDA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two years after it had been condemned by the city of Saluda and was set to be torn down, the historic Saluda Inn will debut its newly renovated building with a community event on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a community open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the open house, guests can take a self-guided tour of the inn and enjoy some food prepared by Good Life Catering from Greenville, S.C.

The Inn still holds true to its 1880s roots while having acquired updated features through its multimillion-dollar renovation, including luxury event spaces, updates to all 12 uniquely styled guest rooms and suites and state-of-the-art technology.

The Saluda Board of Commissioners voted May 11, 2020, to condemn the inn, officially rendering it uninhabitable. According to an article by the Tryon Daily Bulletin, Polk County was also in the process of foreclosing on the property, as city or county taxes had not been paid at that point for two years.

Then, in July 2020, Greenville, S.C. partners Joel Kirby and Jay Burriss announced they had purchased the Saluda Inn and intended to renovate it, in a sense “rescuing” it from condemnation and bringing it back up to code so that it could be reopened to the public. Kirby is the owner and landscape architect at Greenville-based Curly Willow Designs company.

A little under two years later and the new owners will see the inn back in business officially Friday, May 13.

In a news release this month, Saluda Inn owners described what guests can expect:

“Guests of the Inn can expect a complimentary continental breakfast each morning overlooking the masterfully designed Grand Lawn, and afternoons can be soaked in with complimentary tempting tastes to prime the palate and to ensure the start to the perfect evening, either on property or off, exploring our unique area.

Styled cocktails, beer and a hand-selected wine collection will be enjoyed in our elevated and styled public spaces. A future date will be revealed shortly for the opening of the Inn’s wine cellar. The future wine cellar’s sensational small eats menu and crafted bar selections will heighten guests’ sense of extravagance and add a layer of uniqueness to the guest experience.

Whether hosting an event for 200 on the Grand Lawn, a party for 50 in the Sunroom with its stunning mountain views, or 12 in the private tasting room adjacent to our wine cellar, guests will experience a meticulous curation of breath-taking inviting event spaces both inside and out. Dream up the event and let The Saluda Inn do the legwork!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.