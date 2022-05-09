Biden to address global Covid-19 summit on Thursday

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and participate in a global Covid-19 summit convened by his administration on Thursday, two senior administration officials said.

The summit is aimed at urging other wealthy countries to ramp up their coronavirus relief efforts aimed at poorer countries, but it comes as the Biden administration is struggling to secure additional funding from Congress to bolster its own coronavirus relief efforts at home and abroad.

Ahead of the summit, Biden has called on upper-middle and high-income countries to donate $2 billion in coronavirus treatments, like the Paxlovid pill, and $1 billion in oxygen supplies to poorer countries, according to a source familiar with the call to action.

Thursday’s summit is the second global Covid-19 summit the White House has hosted, following a first one last September.

