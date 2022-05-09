Mother, juvenile arrested after 3 young children found dead inside home

By Marc Cota-Robles

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A second arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of three young children who were found at a West Hills home, police said Monday. The children’s mother also remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the second person that was arrested is a juvenile. It’s unclear what that person’s relationship is to the children.

Officers on Sunday responded to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The three children were identified as a 12-year-old girl and two younger brothers, 8 and 9 years old.

The children’s mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, is being held on $6 million bail and facing three counts of murder.

Police have not said how the children were killed or in what condition they were found, but the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors say the family had only moved into the home about three months ago but often heard arguments and screaming, including the night before the children were found.

“I kept hearing ‘my family is abusing me’ and (I) just kept hearing screaming but I couldn’t make out what she was saying,” said neighbor Prisila Canales.

No further details were immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.