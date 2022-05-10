Biden says he’s discussing the future of China tariffs imposed by Trump

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is currently evaluating how to best move forward on existing tariffs on China enacted during the Trump administration, but he cautioned that no decision has been made.

Some experts and business groups have called on Biden to get rid of the tariffs as a way to combat inflation.

Asked by a reporter if he would drop the tariffs on China imposed by former President Donald Trump, Biden said, “We’re discussing that right now. We’re looking at what would have the most positive impact.”

When pressed whether he would lower or erase the tariffs, Biden said, “I didn’t say that. … I’m telling you we’re discussing it and no decision has been made on it.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

