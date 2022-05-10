Naval Special Warfare sailor dies after training incident

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says a Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia. The Navy said the sailor was injured after a helicopter landing incident on Thursday. A Navy official says the helicopter experienced a hard landing near the sailor, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public. The cause of the incident is under investigation.