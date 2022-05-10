Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:57 AM

Police: Suspects stole 4-month-old bulldog at gunpoint

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to track down suspects who are accused of stealing a bulldog at gunpoint.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, near 60th and Chambers.

Police said the suspects pointed a firearm at two juveniles and took their 4-month-old female white and tan bulldog.

The suspects were in a 4-door, 2017 silver Infiniti Q50 with heavily tinted windows and stock wheels.

Suspect #1 (driver) is described as a 18-20 year-old African American male armed with a black firearm.

Suspect #2 (passenger) is described as a 16-20 year-old African American male with a skinny build and short length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black ski-mask, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content