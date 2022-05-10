Preds face critical offseason decisions after getting swept

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators can pat themselves on the back for overachieving and extending the franchise’s run of playoff berths to an eighth straight season. Now, the offseason question is whether reaching the playoffs is enough for a team trying to avoid a full rebuild. The Predators got an eye-opening look at the huge gap between themselves and the Western Conference’s best after being swept in the playoffs by Colorado. It was the first time Nashville had been swept in 15 playoff appearances. And they were dominated. The Predators led for just 4 minutes, 57 seconds in the series. Captain Roman Josi says they have to look at themselves and find a way to win in the playoffs.