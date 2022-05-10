Three journalists killed in Mexico in past week

By Jorge Engels and Karol Suarez

Three journalists have been killed in Mexico over the past week according to government officials.

Two journalists were killed Monday in the Mexican state of Veracruz, according to the state’s prosecutor’s office, which said it had launched an investigation into the killings.

Veracruz’s prosecutor’s office said on Twitter that El Veraz news website director Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and reporter Sheila Johana García Olivera were killed in the municipality of Cosoleacaque on Monday, adding that they were pursuing all lines of investigation, including the victims’ journalistic activities, to determine the motive for the killings.

“We will find the perpetrators of this crime, there will be justice and there will be no impunity as we have said and done in other cases,” tweeted Veracruz governor Cuitláhuac García, who labeled the killings a “homicide.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists said the two “were shot on the parking lot of a convenience store in Cosoleacaque” and called for an immediate investigation.

This comes after another journalist was killed Thursday in the state of Sinaloa, according to the state’s prosecutor’s office.

“Unfortunately, it’s confirmed that the body found on a road on El Ranchito highway is the journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos,” Sinaloa’s prosecutor Sara Quiñonez tweeted.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and our commitment to work on clarifying this fact,” the tweet reads.

Ramirez was a columnist and founder of the news portal, Fuentes Fidedignas. The news outlet reported he was killed on Thursday afternoon and said his body was located after being kidnapped in an area near his home.

It’s unknown whether Ramirez’s killing was linked to his professional activities.

The latest deaths bring the number of journalists killed in Mexico in 2022 to at least 9, according to a CNN tally.

José Luis Gamboa Arenas, Margarito Martínez Esquivel, Lourdes Maldonado, Heber López Vásquez, Armando Linares and Juan Carlos Muñiz join Falconi, Olivera and Ramos in the tally.

