MLB postpones Guardians-White Sox game due to positive Covid-19 tests in Cleveland organization

Due to multiple positive Covid-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday afternoon’s game between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed, Major League Baseball officials announced.

It is the first Covid-19-related postponement of the season.

No make-up date for the game — which was to be the finale of a three-game series between the two teams at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago — has been announced.

The Guardians’ next scheduled contest is Friday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for the Guardians said the club needed a few hours to arrange logistics and travel coordination before issuing a team statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

