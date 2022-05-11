Westside Bend businesses hurt by Newport Avenue project closures, detours are banding together

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some businesses along Newport Avenue on Bend's Westside are feeling the pain of a major city improvement project, so they are banding together to support and help each other out.

The Newport Corridor Improvements project currently underway has made it difficult for customers to get to them as they usually do.

As a means to foster community support, some businesses affected by the construction have made a video showing people alternative access points, so customers can still enjoy their products, and they can stay in business.

The current phase of the construction project, affecting businesses like Chow and Nancy P. Bakery, started in April. The construction in that area is expected to last until September.

The goal of the project, being done in phases, is to replace failing stormwater infrastructure and aging sewer and water pipes to improve safety and connectivity for all users. It extends along Newport Avenue from College Way to 9th Street and on Nashville Avenue to the Deschutes River.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo is talking with some of the affected businesses for an effort to help would-be customers and their own situation.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.