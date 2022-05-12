Charter school principal placed on leave after accusations of discrimination

By Elaine Emerson and Maddie White

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A North Las Vegas charter school principal was placed on administrative leave after allegations of discrimination.

The allegations stem from Legacy Charter School’s North Valley campus in North Las Vegas. Legacy Traditional Schools – Nevada Superintendent Jennifer Emling sent a letter to families and staff saying that Principal Candida Wadsworth was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

“Principal Wadsworth will remain on leave pending the conclusion and results of a full investigation into the concerns shared by parents,” the letter said.

The parent letter also emphasized that the school doesn’t tolerate acts of racism or other inappropriate conduct.

Emling said she will be serving as interim principal as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, concerned parents told FOX5 that Emling’s action is not enough.

“There’s so many issues: sexual misconduct in the bathrooms, drugs being used at school, bullying, fighting, and just everything being swept under the carpet, and just not having any accountability, no transparency,” said David Hoover, concerned parent. “You have a child coming to school with shell casings in her hand, talking about her boyfriend’s going to come and shoot the school up, but that’s not serious enough for you to reach out to us? You let us to determine what’s serious. That’s our children who we’re entrusting with you.”

He added, “They did put her on administrative leave today, but… that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This is a small battle of a big war. We’re not done with this. If they’re doing this just to kind of pacify us until the end of the school year, and just kind of circle back and give her her job back, whatever the case may be, that’s not — we’ll be out here again next year.”

Advocacy group No Racism in Schools #1865 held a press conference about changes they wish to see by school administrators on Wednesday afternoon. The group alleges the administration fired and threatened teachers “to keep quiet about instances of racism, bigotry and slurs” perpetuated by students, parents and the administration.

“Gag orders of some sort, being passed out, not to just her, but to other educators, so kind of like some intimidation happening. That won’t be tolerated at all,” said Akiko Cooks, founder of No Racism in Schools #1865. Cooks had previously spoke with staff and parents of the school.

Cooks added, “The top story coming out is an educator being fired for not coming to a meeting when she was on her lunchbreak; so a wrongful termination, and consistent bullying that’s been happening.”

The letter sent to parents by Emling also reads, “The wellbeing of Legacy students and staff is our highest priority, and that includes supporting a safe, inclusive, and welcoming learning environment. We take seriously any allegation of discriminatory or biased conduct and are actively investigating these claims.”

Cooks said she feels there needs to be boundaries and accountability in place.

“And as we can see, administration has to be held accountable. Everyone all the way to the top, training needs to happen. Our goal is to eradicate racism in any school setting in the state of Nevada.”

Advocates for change said they have a meeting with Emling on Friday to discuss their demands.

