Federal appeals court restores Texas’s social media censorship law

A federal appeals court will allow Texas’s new social media law to take effect after striking down a preliminary injunction by a lower court, according to a judicial order in the case.

The Texas law, known as HB 20, allows private parties to sue tech platforms over allegations of censorship.

The decision is a blow to tech platforms that had challenged the law as unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

CCIA and NetChoice, the groups that had challenged the law in court, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit raises questions about whether it could be appealed to the Supreme Court.

CNN reached out to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for comment.

