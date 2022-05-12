Police: Armed suspect shot and killed while attempting to rob a man outside home

By Corey Davis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A man shot and killed an armed suspect on a bicycle who police believe tried to rob him in front of his home in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. along the 2200 block of S. 6th Street near W. Moyamensing Avenue.

Investigators said a 24-year-old man was smoking a cigarette in front of his house when a 30-year-old man on a bicycle approached him with a gun and announced a robbery.

Police said the 24-year-old pulled out his own handgun and fired one shot as the other man was stepping off of the bicycle.

Arriving officers found the bicyclist on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The male suspect lost consciousness while medics were rushing him to Jefferson University Hospital; he was later pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said the bicyclist also fired his weapon during the shooting.

“According to the 24-year-old who fired the shot, the perpetrator, after being shot in the head, pulled his gun and fired one or two shots, but did not strike the 24-year-old who fired the initial shot,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the 24-year-old does have a valid license to carry a gun and that officers recovered both weapons.

Investigators said they are working to gather any possible video surveillance of the incident.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

