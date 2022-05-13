Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man killed in drive-by shooting

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors made an emergency delivery Thursday night after a pregnant woman and a man were killed in a drive-by shooting in North Baltimore, police said.

The newborn baby is in “grave” condition, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The baby’s condition is due to early delivery.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 300 block of 23rd Street in the Old Goucher neighborhood, police said. There, they found the woman and man shot multiple times in a parked vehicle.

The two were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. Doctors delivered the baby from the woman, who was in “grave” condition, but she died shortly after, police said.

Police said the woman was 38-years-old, but have not provided any identifying information on the man.

Harrison said the victims had just pulled into a parking spot when a vehicle, with at least two suspects inside, pulled up and opened fire into the parked vehicle.

Mayor Brandon Scott appealed to the city to help find who carried out the shooting.

I could sit here tonight and I can tell you a whole bunch of things, but what we really need to focus on the fact that something caused this to happen, and to be quite honest and frank, I don’t really give a [expletive] what the conflict was,” Scott said. “We cannot have folks shooting at pregnant women in our city.”

“So what we have to do as a community is turn our community inside out,” he continued. “We’re gonna be here to make sure that we’re looking for this person, the individuals that conducted this, this senseless act of violence, but we need everybody to do that.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police or call Metro Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-866-756-2587.

