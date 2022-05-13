Deschutes County commissioners OK $20 million plan to replace, upgrade Negus waste transfer station

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners this week authorized up to $20 million in bonds to replace the aging Negus Transfer Station on Northeast Maple Avenue in Redmond.

The new faility will have a weigh scale and be fashioned to look much like Knott Landfill, the county landfill in southeast Bend.

The plan is to keep the recycling facility at the Negus facility and to upgrade the waste-handling side to also handle growth in the Redmond area.

Transfer station are sites are where recyclables and waste are brought to be sorted, then trucked to the landfill.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with Centola for a report that will be on NewsChannel 21 at five.