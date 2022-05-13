Police shoot dog after animal attacks 6-year-old boy and dog’s owner

By WBBM Staff

NORTH AURORA, ILLINOIS (WBBM) — Police in North Aurora reported officers had to shoot a dog Thursday afternoon after the dog attacked a 6-year-old boy and the animal’s owner.

Police were called to the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora, just off Oak Street, for a report of a dog attack in progress.

When officers arrived, the dog was attacking his owner inside the home, which was locked. Firefighters helped rescue a 2-year-old boy through a window before officers were able to get inside to rescue the dog’s owner.

When the dog’s owner appeared from around a corner, covered in blood, an officer fired four shots at the dog, fearing it would attack police and firefighters, or bystanders in the neighborhood. The dog ran away and was later found alive under a bed, and was taken away by an animal control officer.

Police learned the dog had been attacking a 6-year-old boy who does not live at the home, and the child’s mother suffered injuries to her hands while freeing the boy. The dog then began attacking its owner, a man who lived at the home.

Both the boy and the dog’s owner were taken to the hospital. Police said the boy suffered serious injuries. The man’s condition was not available.

