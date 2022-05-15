Manchester business owner arrested for soliciting sexual favors from juveniles

By Ashley RK Smith

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Manchester Police arrested a 40 year old male, Muhammed Adrees, for soliciting sexual favors from high school students in exchange for THC and tobacco products.

Adrees is the owner of the Manchester Mini Mart at 352 Main Street.

After an investigation and identification of multiple victims, an arrest warrant was issued for Adrees.

He turned himself in on May 13, and was released after posting a court set $100,000 cash bond.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the Manchester Police Department.

