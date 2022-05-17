9-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash ID’d as Eudora girl, van ‘possibly associated’ found

By Greg Dailey

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Law enforcement stated Monday afternoon that it has found a van suspected to be involved in a crash that killed a child.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that Brooklyn Brouhard, a 9-year-old Eudora girl, was riding as a passenger on her grandpa’s motorcycle on East 1900 Road Saturday between Lawrence and Eudora about 5:15 p.m.

Investigators stated that a white transit van moved forward from a stop sign at the top of the eastbound ramp from Kansas Highway 10 and into the intersection, striking the motorcycle.

Brooklyn died from her injuries sustained in the crash; her grandfather Barry Larson was also injured.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the driver of the white van after the collision drove down an eastbound ramp off K-10, leaving its bumper behind, and returned to eastbound K-10.

“Deputies and detectives have worked tirelessly since this tragic event to obtain any information about the suspected driver and vehicle. We will continue to do everything we can to bring answers for Brooklyn and her family,” sheriff Jay Armbrister said in a release. “We thank everyone who has assisted so far, and we continue to make a plea to the driver to turn yourself in.”

The Eudora school district sent a note to parents on Sunday informing them of the loss. Mark Dodge, the district’s communications director, said the young girl was a fourth grade student at Eudora Elementary School. She had been in the district since Pre-K.

On Monday the district brought in counselors to help students and staff process the loss.

“We just want to let parents and families and people who know this amazing girl know they’re in our thoughts and our prayers,” Dodge said.

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said it may take some time to build a case against the driver of the van. He said his office will start by processing the vehicle. He said his department would work to help the Brouhard family find closure.

“When a child, the most vulnerable among us, is taken like this it adds an extra layer,” Armbrister said. “We, as an agency, but also as a community, have been laser focused on finding it.”

A GoFundMe has been started for Brooklyn’s family.

Investigators released a photo of a van Monday afternoon in the Kansas City area believed to be the van associated with the crash. They have been unable to contact the driver.

