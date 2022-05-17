Shelton teen fatally stabbed, 3 others injured outside home in Connecticut

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHELTON, Connecticut (WABC) — Police in Connecticut are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old boy dead and three others injured.

A fight involving a large group of teenagers broke out on the corner of Laurel Glen Drive and Adams Drive around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Shelton Police responded to the scene and found four stabbing victims. All four victims were rushed to a local hospital.

James McGrath, a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident happened across the street from Christina Louis-Fin’s home, and the mother of two young boys is heartbroken.

“Nothing ever happened in the whole year we lived here,” Louis-Fin said. “And we moved from Bridgeport, so we saw it more often in Bridgeport, but we never saw it here. And the children are the reason we moved here.”

A neighbor who happens to be a nurse saw the fight unfold and rushed out of her home to administer CPR to McGrath.

“She walked out and she saw what was happening and walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away,” said Peter McCarthy, the woman’s son.

McCarthy added that he heard the party involved alcohol and it got out of control.

The school released a statement saying, “The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family. Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood. More than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, followed by a schoolwide service Monday morning where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff. I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family. May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep.”

The conditions of the other three victims are not known.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or the events that led up to the fatal stabbing.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.