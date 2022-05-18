Disney+ releases new trailer for Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

By Marianne Garvey

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

The new series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The show’s executive producer Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, welcomed Maslany to The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday, where he announced an Aug. 17 launch date and debuted the new trailer.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Walters as she “navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

The series will have nine episodes and stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The show will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the trailer here:

