US reopens embassy in Kyiv

By Kylie Atwood, CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US has reopened its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday after it closed three months ago ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today we are officially resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again. We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression,” Blinken said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

