SUV crashes into Nike Store at Wrentham Outlets

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WRENTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the Nike store at the Wrentham Outlets Friday night.

Wrentham Police said at about 7:15 p.m., the SUV was backing out of a parking space and continued in reverse through the front window of the store.

The store was open, but no employees or customers were injured.

Three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. No charges have been filed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.