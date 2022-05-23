Pakistan’s police arrest dozens of supporters of ex-PM Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani opposition party led by recently ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan is accusing police of detaining dozens of its supporters in an attempt to foil a planned rally in Islamabad. A spokesman for Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party said Monday that the police operation began early Monday and raids were still underway late in the day. No government official was immediately available for comment. The development comes two days after Khan urged his supporters to gather in Islamabad on Wednesday for a demonstration that he says will continue until the government announces a date for early elections.