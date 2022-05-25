Bruce Willis’ wife shared video of him playing basketball

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bruce Willis is staying fit while he deals with his aphasia diagnosis.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently posted a video on the Instastory portion of her verified Instagram account that showed the actor shooting hoops with a few other men.

“I see you BeeDub,” she wrote on the video.

It was announced in March that Willis was stepping back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts a person’s cognitive abilities.

In an interview with The Bump published this month, Heming Willis said she struggles “with making the time for self-care every day” while also caring for her family, which includes their two young daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.

“That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family,” she said. “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

