Former domestic violence abusers walk, advocate for native women

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (KOAT) — Domestic violence is just one of several underlying factors in the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people, but a Navajo father and son are hoping to inspire change.

“Those are big issues that are impacting native communities, at just a huge rate,” John Tsosie, founder of Walking the Healing Path, said.

For almost 20 years, Tsosie has walked to raise awareness for domestic violence and the impact it has on families.

Especially for Native Americans like himself.

“You’re on the road hours at a time, miles at a time, and you just have a chance to reflect and think about where you’ve been and where you’re going,” he said.

Tsosie grew up with an abusive father, Ernest, who relied heavily on alcohol and often argue with loved ones.

Tsosie knew he never wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, yet despite the pain and trauma he witnessed, he eventually became an abuser.

“I do stand before you as both a perpetrator and victim of domestic violence,” he said. “That’s really hard to say, but as a man, I have to own that. I had to take responsibility of that.”

In January 2003, Tsosie physically hurt the mother of his children. That’s when he said he had a turning point.

Not long after the incident, he turned himself in to the police. A decision that changed him for the better.

“I remember that happening, and [I] instantly [had] just this flashback of being that little boy consoling his mom,” Tsosie said. “I just knew, at that moment, that something had to change. That I needed help.”

After hours of therapy and counseling, the Navajo father wanted to do more with the issue of domestic violence.

He then chose to advocate against violence by walking from Window Rock to Phoenix, but not without the help of his own dad.

“I [thought that] it would just be something that would draw attention to the issue. I said, I want to do that a year from today, and [Ernest] is like, okay, let’s do it,” Tsosie said.

80-year-old Ernest said he also had a turning point in his life and focused primarily on his faith.

For decades, he’s stood alongside his son at 10 different walks from the Navajo Nation’s capitol. Final destinations include Denver, Santa Fe and Bosque Redondo.

As of May 2022, the pair have walked almost 2,700 miles through their community group, Walking the Healing Path Inc.

“Something for me as a father, and also a grandfather, is to see what we’re doing,” Ernest said. “Hopefully we can change lives, especially a man’s life.”

Ernest hopes his experience can be an example for other abusers on how to live a more positive life.

“I see I have grown. I have lived this long to see all this happen. I’m really grateful I changed my life, and I’m thankful to God for doing it for me because if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

While his walking days are over, Ernest plans to continue advocating with his son.

An opportunity Tsosie said he’s been thankful for since the very beginning.

“The time that we spent together on those journeys is just it’s priceless. Learning from each other, talking, laughing,” he said. “Just him being there to support me is by far the greatest gift he could ever give me.”

The duo plans to hold a walk in September 2022 from Window Rock to the Southern Ute tribe in Ignacio, Colorado.

