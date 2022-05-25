Garth Brooks fan looking to give back pick after 30 years gifted guitar during concert

By Raquel Ciampi

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WMTW) — It was a dream come true for one Mainer and fan of country music star Garth Brooks.

Jessica Cloukey of Lincoln attended Saturday night’s Garth Brooks concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts with a sign that read, “Bangor, Maine 1992: I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years! Need it back?”

Spotting the sign, Garth joked with her, telling her she had to have been two years old at the time, but Cloukey replied she was eight, showing him a photo.

Brooks replied by telling Cloukey she could keep the pick, before also handing her a capo.

“You can have something a little more than the last time you were here,” He said. “Oh you know, one more thing.”

At that point, Brooks leaned forward and handed over his guitar through the crowd, telling her he’d see her in 30 years.

At the end of the night, Brooks signed his guitar for Cloukey and gave her a hug to which she responded, “God, that’s a dream come true.”

On her Facebook page, Cloukey posted: “Bucketlist was to see Garth as close to the stage as possible. This surpassed anything I ever imagined.”

