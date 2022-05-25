Oreo and Ritz are giving away free cookie-cracker sandwiches

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Sweet and salty are a famous pair when it comes to snacks, and a new Oreo and Ritz collaboration is leveraging just that.

The two brands, owned by Mondelēz International, are launching a limited-time snack called “Oreo x Ritz.” It’s one part cracker and another part cookie, joined together by a layer of peanut-butter-flavored creme and another layer of cookie creme.

If that mashup sounds delicious, act quick: The company is giving it out for free starting Thursday at 12 pm ET on a special website, and supplies are limited. Note, however, that you will have to pay a $3.95 shipping fee.

Alexis Yap, Ritz senior brand manager, said in a release that the brand “has been exploring innovative partnerships” over the last few years and “couldn’t resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that’s part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious.”

The brands’ owner Mondelēz International is a conglomerate that also owns Chips Ahoy, Triscuit and Cadbury. The company recently announced it’s divesting its gum business, including Dentyne and Trident, in developed markets like North America and parts of Europe. It will hold onto its gum business in emerging markets.

Mondelēz has expanded its baked-goods portfolio with a number of acquisitions in recent years. Earlier this year, for example, it completed its purchase of Chipita, a company that sells croissants and other baked goods in Europe — part of plans to develop new products that combine chocolate with baked goods.

In the first quarter, the company reported a 7.3% increase in net revenue, thanks in part to adding more brands to the fold.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.