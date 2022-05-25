School security remains high priority for Central Oregon districts; more projects underway, proposed

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Education is undoubtedly the highest priority for public schools across the country, but school security measures are not far behind, an effort underscored by Tuesday's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In 2017, Bend-La Pine Schools voters passed a bond to not only build new schools but also modernize security systems."

The list of security projects in that bond have all been completed, according to Alandra Johnson, the school district's assistant director of communications, confirmed to NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.

The Redmond School District, meanwhile is currently working on security improvements for Obsidian Middle School.

The $66 million Crook County School District bond that was defeated by fewer than 200 votes last week included security improvements for at least three campuses.

