By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court document indicates a man being held on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush has waived his right to a detention hearing. A criminal complaint alleges Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab planned to bring other Iraqis into the U.S. illegally. It also alleges he traveled to Texas in February to take video recordings of the front entrance gate of Bush’s Dallas neighborhood. Shihab is an Iraqi citizen living in Ohio. He was arrested Tuesday and ordered held without bond. A court document filed Thursday says Shihab waived his right to a hearing scheduled Friday and will remain in custody for now.