Cannes 2022: Best red carpet fashion

As the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival draws to a close, there were plenty of eye-catching fashion moments on show, with celebrities bringing their sartorial A-game to the Promenade de la Croisette. Scroll through our highlights gallery above to see unmissable looks from the week and read on for wider trends seen on the red carpet.

Hot-off-the-runway

This year, fashion choices on the red carpet were well and truly infiltrated by runway collections — with several attendees opting for outfits fresh off Fall-Winter 2022 catwalks. Loewe, whose fantastical show was quickly considered a masterclass in originality, was something of a Cannes favorite. Soo Joo Park donned a mesh printed dress and playfully deflated balloon bra from the new collection, and French model Jeanne Cadieu arrived on the arm of Jake Gyllenhaal in a fuschia pink gown with a pouting lip-bodice.

Elsewhere in the festival, German fashion model Caroline Daur wore a Valentino pink mini dress and matching platform heels from the brand’s March runway. Iris Law similarly turned heads in a gothic corset and midi skirt from Dior’s Fall 2022 collection.

Diving into the archives

For all of the newness that was on offer, there were a few notable examples of vintage fashion at its finest. Bella Hadid made headlines twice for her Cannes fashion, wearing a vintage 1987 Gianni Versace strapless black gown with a draped taffeta bow on the red carpet and then later spotted in a Fall-Winter 2003 Versace corset dress on a hotel balcony. Canadian model Coco Rocha also chose an archival piece for the red carpet — a black and white John Galliano for Christian Dior tulle frock from 2012.

Loyal to the label

Whether it’s brand ambassadors or longtime fashion muses, we saw a huge amount of brand loyalty at the festival. Chanel frontwoman Kristen Stewart, for example, always manages to twist the label’s preppy Parisian persona into something more edgy. During an afternoon photocall for the premiere of David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” Stewart opted for a classic tweed suit, made her own by showing some skin by unbuttoning the top and accessorizing with a pair of ’70s looking yellow aviator sunglasses and black platform boots. On the red carpet, she masterfully balanced the femininity of her cream silk skirt with a high-neck, long-sleeved jewel-toned embroidered crop top.

Similarly, Isabelle Huppert — who has starred in two of the brand’s campaigns since 2021 — wore two Balenciaga looks of note. The first being an unforgettable emerald green second-skin dress — complete with built-in gloves and boots — displaying the fashion house’s knack for engineering pop culture moments that also feel avant-garde. However, Huppert later showed a different side to the label in a look straight from its 50th couture collection. The timeless black gown, with a fit and flare silhouette reminiscent of one worn by Grace Kelly, stood in direct contrast to the futuristic green ensemble.

