Driver killed, passenger hurt after speeding car exiting I-95 smashes into Bronx house

By WABC Staff

    EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) — A speeding car exiting I-95 in the Bronx smashed into a house in the Eastchester neighborhood Thursday, killing the driver and injuring his passenger.

The black Mercedes-Benz was traveling south on I-95 just before 7 p.m. and exited the highway at a high rate of speed, according to police.

That’s when the driver lost control.

The car flew off the exit ramp, barreled through a row of bushes, and landed 50 feet away, smacking against a house on Pelham Bay Park West.

“I was like, ‘is this a movie,’ what’s going on,” one witness said.

The man driving the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman in the passenger seat was wearing her seatbelt and suffered a broken leg.

“She was just crying,” a witness said. “She got out of the car, she was crying.”

The house that car struck sits in a small neighborhood near the Westchester County line.

The off-ramp connects the southbound side of I-95 to the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Neighbors say it isn’t the first time a car has lost control on the ramp and flown through the bushes nearby.

Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

But investigators say one thing is clear: if the driver had been wearing a seatbelt, he very likely could have survived.

